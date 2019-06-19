After big recruiting weekend, UNC class of 2020 jumps to No. 8 in the nation, No. 3 in ACC

North Carolina coach Mack Brown: ‘We’re gonna win with a large majority of players from this state’ Mack Brown talks about his first three weeks on the job as new head coach Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mack Brown talks about his first three weeks on the job as new head coach

Mack Brown and the UNC Tar Heels had a good weekend, securing two in-state 2020 commitments after the Showtime Camp on Saturday.

East Surry athlete Jefferson Boaz committed the same day as the camp. Lee County defensive back Jayden Chalmers committed on Tuesday. The addition of Boaz and Chalmers pushed the number of 2020 commitments to 18 for Brown. Together, they propelled the UNC class to No. 8 in the nation according to 247Sports and No. 3 in the ACC. It would be UNC’s first top-10 recruiting class since 2007, when North Carolina was ranked No. 10.





Brown, who took over for Larry Fedora in December, now has eight in-state commitments for the class of 2020.





Boaz grew up a UNC fan. His father, Jay, played for the Tar Heels under Brown in the early 90s. The 6-8, 230 pound Boaz played quarterback and defensive end for the Cardinals, leading East Surry to an 11-4 record and an appearance in the 1AA state championship game, where the Cardinals fell to Tarboro, 50-10.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

As the starting quarterback, Boaz threw for 1,611 yards and 20 touchdowns his junior year. He also finished with 37 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and 2.0 sacks. UNC already has two quarterback commits in the class of 2020 so a position switch is likely on the horizon for Boaz, who also plays basketball and baseball and caught 14 passes for 204 yards and two touchdowns last year.





A three-star recruit, Boaz is ranked the No. 39 player in North Carolina. He also had offers from East Carolina, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Louisville and Colorado.





Chalmers also attended the Showtime Camp, but waited until Tuesday night to announce his commitment. The 5-11, 160 pound corner tweeted “I am proud to announce that I will be staying close to home and committing to the university of North Carolina. #RUDEBOYZ.”





Last season Chalmers finished with 22 tackles and two interceptions for Lee County. Ranked as the No. 60 player in the state, Chalmers also had offers from Air Force, Appalachian State, Army and Campbell.



