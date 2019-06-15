One Clemson player suspended for PEDs no longer on Tigers roster

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney breaks down 2019 recruiting class Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday

Zach Giella’s career at Clemson is officially over.

The former Tigers offensive lineman, who was one of three players suspended for PEDs prior to the 2018 Cotton Bowl, is no longer listed on Clemson’s roster, and a school official confirmed Saturday afternoon that Giella is no longer a member of Clemson’s team.

The senior, who played in 11 games for the Tigers last season, had his suspension for testing positive for ostarine upheld last month, along with tight end Braden Galloway. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence was also suspended, but he opted to turn pro after his junior season and was picked in the first round of the NFL draft by the New York Giants.

There was talk that Giella and Galloway could return for the postseason in 2019, as the punishment is in effect for a year from the date of the test, according to NCAA rules. However, a Clemson official said it was determined that Giella is unable to return.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Clemson is still seeking clarification on Galloway for the 2019 bowl season, according to a school official.