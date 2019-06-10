Columbia’s Tevin Mack returning to home state, commits to Clemson

Watch: Tevin Mack discusses Clemson recruitment Former Dreher standout and Columbia native Tevin Mack discusses visit to Clemson and possibly playing for the Tigers. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Dreher standout and Columbia native Tevin Mack discusses visit to Clemson and possibly playing for the Tigers.

Tevin Mack has played at Texas and Alabama thus far in his college career. For his final season he is returning to his home state.

Mack committed to Clemson Monday night, announcing his decision on Instagram. The Columbia native is a grad transfer and will be immediately eligible in the 2019-20 season.

Mack considered Clemson and Brad Brownell out of high school before signing with Texas. The former four-star recruit and top 60 prospect played with the Longhorns for two years before transferring to Alabama.

“It has been quite a journey but I wouldn’t trade it for nothing in the world,” Mack told The State last week. “Definitely was a learning process and everything happens for a reason. I never thought I would go to three schools. It’s crazy. There are some things I can’t really explain. But everything happens for a reason.”

The former Dreher High star sat out at Alabama for the 2017-18 season as a redshirt after transferring in from Texas before starting 24 games for the Crimson Tide this past year.

Mack averaged 9.0 points and 3.3 rebounds in 34 games for Alabama this past season. He shot 41.7 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from 3-point range.

“I got my degree from there and it was really good for me to go and get my undergrad,” Mack previously said of Alabama. “Basketball-wise, I wanted to go somewhere I can show my full skill set. At Alabama, I feel like I wasn’t able to do that sometimes.”

Mack has a previous relationship with Clemson’s coaching staff, which helped the Tigers this time around. He told The State last week that Oregon was also in his top two. Illinois, Georgia Tech and St. Louis also reached out to Mack.

“They were in my top five and took official visit there in high school,” Mack said of Clemson. “Me and coach Brownell got a good relationship from high school. He recruited me heavily. It gives them an advantage over most schools. Facilities up there really got better since I was there last time. Littlejohn [Coliseum] is renovated out.

“But those things aren’t important. I want to go to a place to showcase my skills and be a leader, and Clemson does give me a chance to do that.”