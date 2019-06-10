A Bowden back in orange: Terry joining Clemson’s staff in unpaid role

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney breaks down 2019 recruiting class Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers added two scholarship prospects Wednesday

There is another Bowden back coaching at Clemson.

Terry Bowden, the brother of longtime Clemson head coach Tommy Bowden, has joined Clemson’s staff as an unpaid graduate intern.

Terry is pursuing a Masters Degree in Athletic Leadership at Clemson and is working with the Tigers football team after being fired as Akron’s head coach last December.

The Zips went 4-8 in Bowden’s final season, including losing to South Carolina on Dec. 1 on a rainy day at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Bowden was the head coach at Akron for seven seasons, leading the Zips to two bowl games during his tenure. Before taking the Akron job he was the head coach at Division II school North Alabama.

Bowden also previously served as the head coach at Salem, Samford and Auburn. He compiled a 47-17-1 record during his time at Auburn, including a 30-14-1 mark in the SEC.

There is not a specific position group Bowden is working with, but his background is on the offensive side of the ball.

Tommy Bowden was the head coach at Clemson from 1999 until 2008, when Dabo Swinney took over as the interim head coach before earning the permanent job.

Tommy, the son of legendary Florida State head coach Bobby Bowden, guided the Tigers to a 72-45 (43-32) record during his 9 1/2 seasons at Clemson.