Vanderbilt rocks Duke. Blue Devils fall a win shy of College World Series again

Vanderbilt’s Austin Martin (16) stomps on home plate after hitting a home run in the first inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game against Duke, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. AP Photo

Duke needing three pitchers to get through the first three innings painted a bad picture of its chance to knock off No. 2 Vanderbilt Sunday.

The three hurlers surrendering nine runs in the NCAA Nashville super regional title game meant the Blue Devils were not going to end their 58-year College World Series drought.

The day after Vanderbilt pitcher Kumar Rocker no-hit Duke in game two, the Commodores offense powered a 13-2 win that eliminated the Blue Devils at Hawkins Field.

Vanderbilt (54-11), after being pounded 18-5 by Duke in the Nashville super regional opener on Friday night, won the final two games of the series and is headed to the College World Series for the fourth time in the last nine seasons.

Duke’s College World Series drought, dating back to 1961, continues.

This is the second consecutive year the Blue Devils fell one win short of the College World Series. Texas Tech won two of three over Duke at the Lubbock super regional to advance last year.

When the Blue Devils (35-27) pounded Vanderbilt on Friday night, they put themselves in great position to finally return to Omaha, Nebraska. But the Blue Devils never lead while losing two straight to see their season end.

Rocker’s gem Saturday night delivered Vanderbilt a 3-0 win and the Commodores slammed five THIS MANY home runs in Sunday’s Nashville super regional deciding game to coast.

Austin Martin hit two home runs over the first two innings while Pat DeMarco’s three-run homer punctuated Vanderbilt’s four-run first inning against Duke starter Bill Chillari.

By the time Cary’s Stephen Scott, a former Cardinal Gibbons High School player, smacked a solo shot in the fourth inning, his team was well on its way to winning.

Duke’s Bill Chillari (27) throws to a batter in the second inning of an NCAA college super regional baseball game against Vanderbilt, Sunday, June 9, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn. Wade Payne AP Photo

The game emphatically turned Vanderbilt’s way in the first inning.

Vanderbilt starting pitcher Mason Hickman struck out all three Duke batters he faced in the top of the inning.

Martin smacked a lead-off home run off Chillari to start the Vanderbilt first. An infield hit and walk preceded DeMarco’s one-out, three-run home run to left field that put the Commodores in control with a 4-0 lead.

Chillari walked Vandy’s lead-off man in the second inning, Ty Duvall, and his day was done after recording only three outs.

Jack Carey replaced him and, one out later, gave up Martin’s second home run, a high blast to left field that put Vanderbilt up 6-0.

Designated Rudy Maxwell got Duke on the scoreboard with a solo home run in the third.

But Ty Duvall’s RBI double in the bottom of the third put the Commodores up 7-1.

Julian Infante followed with an RBI single to left and, with Duke trailing 8-1, that was it for Carey.

Matt Dockman took over but the two-out onslaught continued. He walked Martin before JJ Bleday lined an RBI single for a 9-1 Commodores lead.

Duke couldn’t keep up. Though Maxwell and Michael Rothenberg hit solo home runs, the Blue Devils struck out 16 times Sunday. That’s after Rocker fanned 19 Duke batters during his no-hitter Saturday night.

Kennie Taylor, sent to a Nashville hospital Saturday night after a Rocker fastball hit him in the face, returned to play Sunday for Duke. Wearing a batting helmet with a full cage mask to protect his face, Taylor struck out four times.