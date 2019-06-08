Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Auburn | June 8, 2019

North Carolina’s Michael Busch (15) dives into home to score on a double by Aaron Sabato in the first inning to give the Tar Heels’ a 1-0 lead over Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Aaron Sabato (19) is introduced into the starting line up for the Tar Heels for their game against Auburn in the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina starting pitcher Tyler Baum (23) works from the mound in the first inning against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Michael Busch (15) scores on a double by Aaron Sabato in the first inning to give the Tar Heels’ a 1-0 lead over Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Danny Serretti (1) reacts as he heads home to score on a single by Ashton McGee in the first inning against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Danny Serretti (1) and Aaron Sabato (19) react after they scored on a single by Ashton McGee in the first inning to give the Tar Heels’ a 3-0 lead against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Danny Serretti (1) reacts after scoring on a single by Ashton McGee in the first inning against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Auburn short stop Will Holland (17) throws to first to complete a double play as North Carolina’s Dylan Harris (3) is forced out at second base after North Carolina’s Dylan Enwiller grounded into the double play in the fourth inning during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Auburn’s Rankin Woley (4) greets Steven Williams (41) after a two run home run in the fifth inning against North Carolina during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Auburn’s Steven Williams (41) celebrates after a two run home run in the fifth inning against North Carolina during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Danny Serretti (1) throws to first to complete an out after fielding a grounder by Auburn’s Matt Scheffler in the fifth inning during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Aaron Sabato (19) slides into home on a single by Ike Freeman in the fifth inning to give the Tar Heels’ a 4-2 lead over Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Danny Serretti (1) embraces starting pitcher Tyler Baum (23) after he completed 6.1 innings against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Mike Fox talks with starting pitcher Tyler Baum before removing him from the mound after just over six innings against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Aaron Sabato (19) connects for a single in the seventh inning against Auburn during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Auburn’s Rankin Woley (4) connects for a double in the eight inning, driving in three runs to give Auburn a 7-5 lead over North Carolina during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Auburn’s Edouard Julien (10) slides into home on North Carolina catcher Brandon Martorano (4) in the eight inning to score and give Auburn a 7-5 lead on a double by Rankin Woley during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Auburn’s Will Holland (17) greets Edouard Julien (10) after they scored on a double by Rankin Woley in the eighth inning against North Carolina during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Auburn’s Judd Ward (1) greets Edouard Julien (10) after Julien scored on a double by Rankin Woley in the eighth inning against North Carolina during the NCAA Super Regional on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
