The college basketball 3-point shot gets deeper as the NCAA approves rule change

The 3-point shot just got a little deeper.

The NCAA Playing Rules Oversight Panel approved moving the 3-point line to the international basketball distance in men’s basketball on Tuesday. The distance is now 22 feet, 1¾ inches — 16.75 inches farther than the line was for the 2018-19 season.

The rule will go into effect this season for Division I schools, per an NCAA release.

The Men’s Basketball Rules committee recommended this change after coaches provided positive feedback in a post-play rules survey after competing in the 2018 and 2019 National Invitation Tournaments.

The committee said moving back the 3-point arc would make the lane more available for dribble penetration and would slow the trend of the 3-point shot becoming “too prevalent in men’s college basketball.”

The last time the line was moved was before the 2008-09 season.





This is a developing story. Check back for more.