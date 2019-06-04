Two weeks after suffering facial fractures, Duke baseball’s Ethan Murray is practicing again

Duke’s Bryce Jarvis on Ethan Murray’s comeback Duke sophomore pitcher Bryce Jarvis discusses the return of freshman shortstop Ethan Murray at practice on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Murray suffered multiple facial fractures when he was hit by a pitch two weeks earlier. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Duke sophomore pitcher Bryce Jarvis discusses the return of freshman shortstop Ethan Murray at practice on Tuesday, June 4, 2019. Murray suffered multiple facial fractures when he was hit by a pitch two weeks earlier.

From a hospital bed to Duke’s dugout to the practice field, Ethan Murray’s journey the last two weeks has been something no one could have anticipated.

The Duke freshman shortstop was batting cleanup when a fastball thrown by Notre Dame’s Andrew Belcik hit him in the face during a May 21 ACC tournament game at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Murray had surgery the next day to repair multiple sinus fractures and wasn’t able to attend Duke’s team party on May 27 when the Blue Devils watched the NCAA tournament bracket reveal.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A few days later, before the team embarked to the Morgantown (W.Va.) Regional, Murray whispered to his grandfather he’d be good to play in a week.

He’s lived up to his word.

After watching in street clothes from the dugout as Duke beat West Virginia and Texas A&M twice last week in the regional, Murray practiced at Duke’s Jake Coombs Field on Tuesday.

He was medically cleared Tuesday to play while wearing protective gear to cover his face and head. Murray is now on track to play Friday night when Duke faces No. 2 Vanderbilt in the best-of-three series in the Nashville Super Regional.

“He’s progressing really well,” Duke coach Chris Pollard said. “Our anticipation is, barring a setback, he’ll be ready to play this weekend.”

Duke shortstop Ethan Murray practices Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Jack Coombs Field at Duke University in Durham. Duke is preparing for the Nashville Super Regional at Hawkins Field at Vanderbilt. Travis Long tlong@newsobserver.com

Duke didn’t allow Murray to talk to reporters on Tuesday, but he practiced like someone who hadn’t been through such a medical ordeal. Yes he wore a helmet with a practice shield covering his face in the field and a helmet with a cage-like mask for extra protection while batting.

But he dove for ground balls and took swings in the batting cage like a fully healthy player.

The Blue Devils had a losing overall record and were 3-9 in the ACC in early April, so they’ve shown plenty of motivation to simply get to the NCAA tournament, let alone win a regional.

Murray’s ordeal over the last two weeks gives them even more.

“That is one of the coolest things you can see as a teammate is someone who has been through the trauma that he has and is just willing to get back into practice and put his body on the line,” said Duke sophomore pitcher Bryce Jarvis, named the most outstanding player of the Morgantown Regional.

SHARE COPY LINK Duke baseball coach Chris Pollard discusses the surprisingly quick recovery of freshman shortstop Ethan Murray, who suffered broken facial bones when hit by a pitch in the face two weeks ago. Murray is practicing and could play Friday at Vanderbilt.

Murray batted .316 through Duke’s first 55 games. Only starting centerfielder Kennie Taylor’s .324 average tops him on the team. Murray’s .403 on-base percentage is best among all of Duke’s regular players who have played more than 13 games this season.

His return to the lineup would give the Blue Devils (34-25) a much-needed boost against No. 2 national seed Vanderbilt (52-10).

“He had a really good first day back,” Pollard said. “We met at 10 this morning and I told him we’d take it one day at a time, but today’s early reviews have been good.”

Without him, Duke was seeded No. 3 in the four-team Morgantown Regional. The Blue Devils swept all three games, beating No. 2 seed Texas A&M twice and top-seeded host school West Virginia once, to pull the upset and win a regional for the second consecutive year.

Just having Murray around helped, Jarvis said.

“Having him there in Morgantown in the dugout was a big, big boost of energy that we needed,” Jarvis said.

Murray had already impressed his coaches and teammates with an exceptional freshman season for the Blue Devils. Now he appears to have topped that.

“He’s just a really tough player, a really, really good competitor,” Pollard said. “If you ask him, he wanted to be out there this past weekend. He was in the dugout. I think it drove him crazy to be in the dugout and not be in a uniform.”