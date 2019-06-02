Duke sweeps way to Morgantown Regional title

Duke’s Kyle Gallagher celebrates with his teammates after his 3-run home run in the first inning of Sunday night’s NCAA tournament Morgantown Regional championship game. The Blue Devils beat Texas A&M, 4-1. Special to the News & Observer

Kyle Gallagher was responsible for all of his team’s scoring as Duke beat Texas A&M, 4-1, Sunday night to win the NCAA tournament’s Morgantown Regional.

With two wins over the Aggies (39-23-1) and another against host West Virginia, the Blue Devils finish undefeated in the mountains to advance to the NCAA Super Regionals for the second consecutive year.





Gallagher hit a three-run shot to left field, bringing home Matt Mervis and Michael Rothenberg to give Duke (34-25) a 3-0 advantage in the first inning.





The Aggies scored their run in the third inning with Bryce Blaum scoring on a Hunter Coleman sacrifice fly to center field.





Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Blue Devils responded immediately, with Kennie Taylor singling to lead off the third before advancing to second on a balk. Gallagher brought him home on a double to center field, giving the Blue Devils a 4-1 lead.





Jack Carey picked up his fourth win of the season in relief, allowing only one hit in 2 and 1/13 innings.





With the win, the Blue Devils will be on the road in the super regional against the Nashville Regional winner, either Vanderbilt or Indiana State.