North Carolina downs Tennessee 5-2 to advance to the super regional round

North Carolina pitcher Joey Lancellotti (31) works from the mound against Georgia Tech in the sixth inning during the ACC Baseball Championship game on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

What began as a chance for North Carolina to regain the momentum it lost at the end of the regular season has turned into an improbable run for the Tar Heels.

After losing five of its last eight regular-season games, North Carolina has won its last seven postseason games, including its seventh ACC title, and as of Sunday, its 14th NCAA tournament regional title.

No. 1 seed UNC defeated No. 2 seed Tennessee Sunday night 5-2 in the NCAA Tournament’s Chapel Hill Regional finals. The Tar Heels advance to the Super Regional round for the second year in a row, where they will face the winner of the Atlanta Regional -- Georgia Tech or Auburn.

If Auburn comes out of the Atlanta Regional, North Carolina (45-17) , the No. 14 national seed, will be the super regional host. If Georgia Tech is the winner, UNC will travel to Atlanta to face the Yellow Jackets in the super regional.

UNC beat Georgia Tech in the ACC Baseball Championship final last week.

The Tar Heels, which never faced elimination in the regional, outscored their three opponents 28-9.

Freshman Aaron Sabato, who had two home runs in the first two games, finished the Sunday’s game 2 for 5 with one run scored. Outfielder Dallas Tessar was 2 for 4 and extended his hitting streak to seven games.

The Volunteers were playing their second game of the day, a little more than two hours after their 10-inning game against Liberty ended. The Tar Heels took advantage.

Second baseman Ashton McGee got things started for the Tar Heels when he hit a two-RBI single to centerfield to put UNC on the board 2-0. Centerfielder Dylan Harris also had an RBI-single, and the Tar Heels added their fourth run on a wild pitch to take a 4-0 lead.

That was the last straw for Tennessee’s coaching staff, which decided to go to its bullpen before the inning was over.

Austin Bergner, who got the start and the win for the Tar Heels, pitched well. He gave up a run in the second after a wild pitch, and one in the fourth. But he got stronger as the game got into the later innings.

He struck out four batters in the sixth and seventh innings. He pitched seven innings, his longest outing since pitching eight innings against Pittsburgh on May 11.

Bergner also struck out eight batters.

The Tar Heels needed a strong outing from their starting pitcher and got it. The Tar Heels’ bullpen had pitched more than 35 innings in the last six games entering Sunday’s contest.

The Tar Heels added another run for insurance in the top of the sixth inning.

Tennessee put two runners on base in the final inning. But with two outs and runners on first and second, relief pitcher Joey Lancellotti struck the final batter for the save.