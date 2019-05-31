Clemson bats fuel Tigers to win over Illinois in NCAA opener

Watch: Clemson warms up before first game of Oxford Regional No. 3 seed Clemson is facing No. 2 seed Illinois in Oxford Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK No. 3 seed Clemson is facing No. 2 seed Illinois in Oxford

Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee described the NCAA tournament as a “new season” for his club after the Tigers struggled down the stretch to close out the regular season.

Clemson is now 1-0 in its new season after blasting Illinois 8-4 in its NCAA tournament opener Friday afternoon at Swayze Field in Oxford, Mississippi.

Freshman pitcher Davis Sharpe was outstanding in relief as No. 3 seed Clemson pounded out 12 hits to advance to the winners bracket. The Tigers will face the winner of Ole Miss and Jacksonville State at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Jacob Hennessy got the start for Clemson and struggled, allowing three runs in 2 1/3 innings. But Sharpe, who was a candidate to start a game later in the regional, was lights out. The righty allowed one run in 6 2/3 innings of relief in the biggest outing of his career.

The Clemson pitching staff got plenty of help from its offense as the Tigers scored early and often. Kyle Wilkie and Grayson Byrd led the way, combining for seven hits. Wilkie was 4-for-5 with a double and three RBIs, while Byrd was 3-for-5 with a homer and three RBIs.





3 numbers

8: Illinois entered with a team ERA of 3.66 and had allowed eight runs only one time this month prior to Friday.

.333: Opponents were hitting .217 against Illinois pitchers this season before Clemson batters combined to go 12-for-36.

5-2: Clemson went through a rough stretch the second half of the season but is now 5-2 in its last seven games.

Next

Clemson vs. the winner of Ole Miss and Jacksonville State on Saturday at 7 p.m.