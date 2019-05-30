What Clemson baseball must do to win the Oxford Regional

Clemson coach Monte Lee previews NCAA Tournament Tigers open Oxford Regional against Illinois on Friday Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Tigers open Oxford Regional against Illinois on Friday

Clemson faces Illinois in the first NCAA tournament game of the Oxford (Mississippi) Regional on Friday. The Tigers are the No. 3 seed in the regional, while Illinois is seeded No. 2.

Clemson and Illinois are joined in the regional by No. 1 seed Ole Miss and No. 4 Jacksonville State.

Clemson has not advanced to a Super Regional since 2010. Here is what the Tigers must do to change that this weekend:

1. Get a solid start from Jacob Hennessy

Tigers coach Monte Lee opted to take a risk and start junior Jacob Hennessy against Illinois, instead of ace Mat Clark. Clemson is saving Clark for a potential matchup with No. 1 seed Ole Miss on Saturday, but if the Tigers don’t earn a win in Game 1, they will be in serious trouble. If Hennessy struggles and Clemson loses, the Tigers will need to win four games in three days to advance.

2. Have Davis Sharpe step up

Sharpe was Clemson’s ace for much of the season, but the freshman struggled down the stretch and allowed seven runs in his last start. He is a candidate to start Game 3 for Clemson, or he could pitch early on in the regional out of the bullpen. Whenever he pitches, he will need to throw well.

3. Get production from the bottom of the order

Clemson feels good about the top of the order with Michael Green, Logan Davidson, Grayson Byrd and Kyle Wilkie all playing well lately, but the Tigers need someone to step up near the bottom of the lineup to win the regional. Justin Hawkins is a candidate after hitting a towering-three run homer in Clemson’s final game of the ACC tournament against Louisville, while second baseman Jordan Greene also played well in the ACC tournament.

4. Handle the environment

Ole Miss is a tough place to play, and the Tigers have struggled on the road at times this year. Clemson is 10-11 on the road this season, while Ole Miss is 22-9 at home. If Clemson is going to win the regional it will likely have to go through the Rebels to do so.





Clemson vs. Illinois TV, game details





Who: Clemson (34-24) vs. Illinois (36-19)

When: 4 p.m. Friday

Where: Oxford, Mississippi (Swayze Field)

TV: ESPNU (Lance Cormier, Richard Cross)

Starting pitchers: LHP Jacob Hennessy (Clemson) vs. RHP Ty Weber (Illinois)

Series history: Clemson leads 3-0

Other matchup Friday: Ole Miss (37-25) vs. Jacksonville State (37-21) 8 pm Friday, ESPN3