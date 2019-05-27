NCAA baseball tournament field to be unveiled at noon

North Carolina’s Michael Busch (15) and pitcher Tyler Baum (23) celebrate after the final out in the ninth inning against Georgia Tech, securing the ACC Baseball Championship for the Tar Heels on Sunday, May 26, 2019 at Durham Bulls Athletic Park in Durham, N.C. rwillett@newsobserver.com

The 64-team field for the NCAA baseball tournament will be announced at noon. It will be broadcast on ESPNU.

North Carolina (42-17), the ACC champions, and East Carolina (43-15), No. 5 in the RPI, have already been picked as regional host sites. They’ll learn which other three teams will be joining them in Chapel Hill and Greenville, respectively. The double-elimination regional round starts on Friday.

N.C. State (42-17) and Campbell (35-19), the Big South champions, will open regional play on the road. Duke (31-25) and Wake Forest (31-26) are hoping to make the field as bubble teams.

