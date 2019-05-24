Drug test appeal denied. Now 2 Clemson players will miss all of 2019 season

Clemson’s Dexter Lawrence speaks about failed drug test Clemson football star faces a suspension for the Cotton Bowl Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Clemson football star faces a suspension for the Cotton Bowl

Five months after Dabo Swinney announced that three Clemson football players had tested positive for ostarine and were being suspended for the College Football Playoff and potentially the 2019 season, there is finally a resolution to the matter.

Clemson football players Braden Galloway and Zach Giella have had their appeal denied and will miss the upcoming season.

Both players tested positive for trace amounts of ostarine prior to the College Football Playoff, as did defensive lineman Dexter Lawrence, who was selected by the Giants in the first round of the 2019 NFL draft.

“We are disappointed in the results of the appeal and continue to believe our student-athletes did not knowingly ingest any banned substances. The Athletic Department takes seriously its role in the education, testing and enforcement of supplement and performance-enhancing substances,” Clemson Athletics said in a statement. “We will continue to adhere to best practices with respect to supplement use by student-athletes and support the position of the NCAA in its testing for PEDs.”

Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said on Dec. 24 when he first announced the suspensions that the players did not knowingly take a banned substance.

Attorney Robert M. Ariail, who is representing Galloway and Giella, said in a statement that the two did nothing wrong.

“The student-athletes repeatedly have stated that they have no knowledge of how Ostarine entered their bodies. Their assertions were confirmed by a polygraph examination taken by each,” the statement said. “Both student-athletes had negative test results for prohibited substances in multiple urine drug screens in April and October of 2018, just before their positive December 2018 test, and again in both January and February of 2019, just after the December positive test.”

