Walk-off hit-by-pitch? That’s how UNC beat UVA in Wednesday’s ACC tournament game

UNC celebrates win over Virginia Watch a time-lapse as North Carolina teammates mob Caleb Roberts after he was hit by a pitch to drive in the winning run during UNC's extra inning victory over Virginia in the ACC Baseball Championship in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, May 22, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Watch a time-lapse as North Carolina teammates mob Caleb Roberts after he was hit by a pitch to drive in the winning run during UNC's extra inning victory over Virginia in the ACC Baseball Championship in Durham, N.C., Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

It wasn’t how they expected to win, but as North Carolina infielder Ike Freeman said late Wednesday night, “a win is a win.”

The bases were loaded in the bottom of the 10th inning, and the score was tied 2-2, when UNC freshman outfielder Caleb Roberts was hit by a pitch, giving No. 5 seeded UNC the 3-2 win over No. 9 seeded Virginia in its first game of the ACC Baseball Championship

Roberts’ teammates mobbed him at first base, and celebrated by spraying him with water bottles and ripping off his jersey from his body.

The Tar Heels got great production from their pitching staff when their hitting struggled at times. UNC junior starting pitcher Tyler Baum pitched 7 1/3 innings, struck out six, while giving up only two runs and five hits.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“He’s a prepared and he’s a winner,” UNC coach Mike Fox said of Baum. “You want your best pitcher right now, you want them to be at their best in these games, and he was.”

Sophomore relief pitcher Joey Lancellotti pitched the final 2 2/3 innings, and was credited with the win. Freeman finished the game 2-for-2 with three walks and an RBI.

No. 5 seeded UNC (39-17) will play No. 4 seeded Miami (38-17) on Friday.

A win on Friday will ensure the Tar Heels will advance. A loss and Miami advances. According to the rules of pool play, the team with the best record through two games and highest seed advances to the next round. If No. 4 seeded Miami beats No. 5 UNC, because it has the highest seed, it would advance.

Baum had one of his best outings of the season. At one point in the middle innings, he retired 11 consecutive batters.





He did not give up a run until the seventh inning when Virginia’s Nate Eikhoff launched a solo home run over the left field wall. But Baum managed to get out of the inning, and returned in the top of the eighth.

Baum was pulled from the game after giving up a walk and a sacrifice bunt. Lancellotti, who replaced him, gave up a single to the first batter he faced, which scored the runner on second base and tied the game 2-2.

But Lancellotti finished the game without giving up any runs.

Both team’s starting pitchers pitched well, but the Tar Heels got on the board first in the bottom of the fourth inning. Freshman designated hitter Aaron Sabato hit a double off the left field wall. Two batters later, Freeman hit a RBI single to right field to score Sabato, giving the Tar Heels a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, the Tar Heels added another run to make it 2-0 after freshman short stop Dannny Serretti hit a double off the the left field wall.

The Cavaliers answered in the seventh after first baseman Nate Eikhoff hit a solo home run in the seventh. They tied it in the eighth.

Defense has been the Tar Heels’ biggest issue in recent games. The Tar Heels had a combined seven errors in their three-game series with N.C. State last weekend. As a result, the Wolfpack won two out of three games and outscored the Tar Heels 25-7.

But in this game, their defense was much better. The Tar Heels did not make many defensive mistakes and did not commit an error.

“For us to come back and make error free defense, that’s what’s expected,” Freeman said. “We worked hard the past few days especially on defense.”

“We just have to have confidence in ourselves.”

The Tar Heels’ pitching and defense gave them the opportunity to win in the bottom of the 10th. Virginia’s bullpen walked three consecutive batters in the bottom of the 10th, and hit the fourth, which gave UNC the win.