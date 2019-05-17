Clemson lands fifth 5-star recruit in past two months

247Sports

Clemson’s recent run of landing five-star recruits continued Friday evening as defensive end Myles Murphy committed to the Tigers during halftime of his high school’s spring game.

Murphy, who attends Hillgrove High School in Powder Springs, Georgia, chose Clemson over Auburn. He also held offers from Alabama, Georgia and several others.

“Really, it’s the great environment that they have and the great players that they produce because of the atmosphere and what they teach into the boys – the PAW Journey program,” Murphy said. “After college, they really try to push them into the real world by giving them job opportunities, internships and some of them went out of the country. Some of them went to New York over spring break. That’s what I really like to see out of Clemson.”

He’s also excited about working with Clemson defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall.

“He’s a very down-to-earth man,” Murphy said of Hall. “So, it’s not all the time we’re just talking football. He’s asking about my family, how my dad is doing, how my brother is doing up in college. It’s not rare, but it’s not often where it is just straight football.”





Murphy is rated as the No. 8 overall player in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings. He is the fifth five-star commit to choose the Tigers. All five have committed to Clemson since April 8.

Clemson has the No. 1 recruiting class for 2020. The Tigers currently have 15 commits, led by No. 2 overall prospect Bryan Bresee.