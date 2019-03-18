ACC

All-District Boys Basketball: Duke recruit Wendell Moore 3-peats as player of the year

By Langston Wertz Jr.

March 18, 2019 08:40 PM

McDonald's All-American and Duke signee Wendell Moore of Concord's Cox Mill High School talks his high school legacy, wearing the number 0 and what surprised him about Coach K on this week's episode of Riding With Recruits
For the third straight year, Concord Cox Mill’s Wendell Moore is the All-District 9 boys basketball player of the year.

The N.C. Basketball Coaches Association released its all-district teams for all 12 districts in North Carolina. The teams are open to players from the N.C. High School Athletic Association. Private school players from the N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association are not eligible.

District 9 includes players from Mecklenburg County.

This season, Moore averaged 25.3 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.5 blocks for a state semifinalist. Moore is a Jordan Brand and McDonald’s All-American signed to Duke. He is a top 25 recruit nationally.

Moore was named the N.C. Gatorade player of the year last week.

He was joined on the District 9 first team by West Charlotte’s Patrick Williams, Marshville’s Forest Hills’ Nas Tyson, North Meck’s Tristan Maxwell and Concord Cox Mill’s Caleb Stone-Carrawell.

East Lincoln’s Sidney Dollar was named player of the year in District 10. Dollar averaged 18.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 2.6 steals.

