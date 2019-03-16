Top wide receiver, under-the-radar tight end take a closer look at Clemson

Catawissa, Pa., wide receiver Julian Fleming is another of the top receiver targets in the 2020 class Clemson is pursuing. He was in for his first visit last weekend. Though it was an unofficial visit, Fleming treated it like an official visit staying three nights and getting the full treatment from Dabo Swinney and his staff.
“The visit was great,” Fleming said. “The best part was just being around the coaches and playing some basketball or going out to dinner with a couple of the players. Being able to hear things from a player’s perspective was important.”
He also heard things from the coaches perspective as receivers coach Jeff Scott and Swinney had plenty to share.
“I spent the most time with Coach Jeff Scott, but pretty equal between him and Coach Swinney,” he said. “Their message was just all the things that Clemson does different and how they put their players in a place to be successful as a man and a player.”
Fleming has named a top six of Clemson, Penn State, Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and Oregon. He hasn’t gone further than that in revealing his inner feelings about the schools but the visit to Clemson certainly left the Tigers in high standing.
“Clemson put itself in a very good spot,” he said, “Only the coaches know how good because you can’t put everything out there.”
According to MaxPreps, Fleming has 150 career catches for 3,195 yards and 43 touchdowns. Last season he caught 45 passes for 777 yards and 10 touchdowns in eight games.
Tall tight end drops in
Clemson’s junior day last week attracted a high number of highly recruited prospects who were well known by Tiger recruiting enthusiasts. One visitor flying somewhat under that radar was Miami tight end Diego LaMonica (6-foot-5, 227 pounds). He’s got some high-major offers and is just now cultivating the relationship with Clemson, and that got a kick-start with his first visit there last weekend.
“It was insane, the campus, going out onto the field and looking up, I’ve never been in a stadium like that. It was surreal to see that,” LaMonica said.
Playing in a run oriented offense last season, LaMonica said he had just six catches but four went for touchdowns. Still, he said Clemson tight ends coach Danny Pearman loves his potential for the Tigers’ offense.
“They say they like how aggressive I am and how I attack the ball like at the highest point,” he said. “They said I would be a tight end and they would be able to put me in the backfield, out wide and put me in at tight end and do a lot of things with me.”
LaMonica said he hopes to get back to Clemson for the spring game and he’s also planning to attend some camps there this summer. He said the Tigers want to see him in practice this spring before making an offer decision.
LaMonica is loving the football attention he’s getting now, something he said was quite unexpected a couple of years ago.
“It’s incredible, it’s crazy,” LaMonica said. “I wasn’t even going to play football in high school and now that I have this, it’s insane. I thought I was going to be this big-time basketball player because that was my first love but it wasn’t going to be working out because I was a 6-foot-5 center. So I was like, I might as well try this and see how it works.”
It’s working out well, to the point he holds offers from West Virginia, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, UCF, Wake Forest, Oregon, Virginia and others. He does not have a favorite and will not be signing or enrolling early.
