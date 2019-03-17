No. 24 Clemson falls in Game 3 against Notre Dame, drops series

Clemson was unable to build off of last weekend’s sweep of North Carolina as the Tigers suffered a loss to Notre Dame Sunday afternoon at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to drop the series 2-1.
The 24th-ranked Tigers split the first two games of the weekend against Notre Dame before falling 4-2 in Game 3.
With the loss Clemson is now 14-5 (4-2), while the Fighting Irish are 8-10 (4-2).
Clemson fell behind 1-0 in the second inning and still trailed 2-0 entering the bottom of the eighth before rallying to tie the game on a two-run double by Grayson Byrd in the eighth.
The Tigers had an opportunity to win in walk-off fashion in the ninth inning after getting the first two runners on but were unable to capitalize. Clemson had two runners in scoring position with two outs when Sam Hall struck out on a full count to send the game to extra innings.
Notre Dame scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning when Carter Putz scored on an error. The Irish added a run on a groundout later in the frame on their way to the victory in 10 innings.
Joe Boyle earned the win for Notre Dame, while Carson Spiers suffered the loss for the Tigers.
Logan Davidson and Byrd each had two hits for Clemson.
Notre Dame earned a 9-2 win in Game 1 of the series, jumping out to a 3-0 lead in the second inning and never looking back.
Tommy Sheehan earned the win in Game 1, pitching a complete game while allowing two runs. Davis Sharpe suffered the loss, allowing four runs but only one earned in six innings.
The Tigers bounced back in Game 2 to earn a 5-1 win behind a strong pitching performance by Mat Clark. Clark did not allow a run in seven innings of work.
