Why North Carolina’s loss to Duke in the ACC tournament is not necessarily a bad thing

North Carolina had to give credit to where credit was due.
In part three of the UNC-Duke rivalry, Duke freshman Zion Williamson, who missed all but 36 seconds of the first two games after spraining his knee, was unstoppable late Friday.
He scored 31 points, including the game-winning put-back layup with 31 seconds left. The offensive rebound came off Williamson’s own miss, but he was too quick and jumped higher than the rest of North Carolina’s players to corral the rebound and score.
“The guy that’s been hurt came back and put on his superman jersey again and was incredible,” North Carolina coach Roy Williams said.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Island Packet
#ReadLocal
The Tar Heels led Duke by 13 points with a little more than six minutes left in the first half. They were easily the better team and looked more confident. Williamson started 2 of 6 from the floor. But he made 11 of his last 13 shots to help the Blue Devils grab momentum and win 74-73 in the semifinals of the ACC tournament.
“He’s a good player, he’s explosive, he’s very talented,” UNC senior Luke Maye said of Williamson. “But I mean, it comes down to a team game, I thought it was a great game and we didn’t have the ball bounce our way.”
They went through multiple cold stretches in the second half. After taking a 65-63 lead with 8:22 left in the game, UNC did not make another field goal until nearly five minutes later.
Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski made the interesting move to put Duke reserve guard Jordan Goldwire on graduate Cam Johnson, who had 16 points in the first half. The move worked. Goldwire had two steals in 28 minutes. He held Johnson to 3 of 10 shooting in the second half.
The Tar Heels had trouble scoring when Duke finally gained momentum. Their offense got stagnant, and the shots they took were often contested.
They shot 40 percent from the floor as a team, and finished 4 of 27 from the 3-point line. Of the five Tar Heels that took more than three shots, none shot above 39 percent. The Tar Heels struggled from behind the 3-point line in the first game against Duke, too, finishing 2 of 20. But the difference in that game, was they dominated in the paint.
In this game, Duke outscored UNC in the paint 50-38. Credit Williamson, who had 22 points in the paint himself.
“We know we’ve got to get better on offense, that’s pretty clear,” UNC senior Kenny Williams said.
The Tar Heels’ loss to Duke snapped an eight-game winning streak, which included the two wins over Duke without Williamson. The Tar Heels were also eliminated from the ACC tournament, as Duke advances to the finals to face No. 4 seed Florida State.
“There’s no relief when you lose a game,” Johnson said. “And this was one that we wanted to win, this is one that we thought we should win, this is one we could have won.”
Said, Maye: “It’s tough to go out like that. We’ve just got to get better.”
Still the loss for the Tar Heels didn’t mean the end. They lost to Duke, a top five team, by one point with three shots at the rim to win it. It was also only their second loss in their last 16 games. And the winner of the ACC tournament does not always win an NCAA title.
Of the 13 times ACC teams won an NCAA title in the last 50 years, only six won the ACC tournament that year. When North Carolina won it all in 2017, the Tar Heels lost to Duke in the semifinals of the ACC tournament. In 2005 and 2011, when Tar Heels won titles, they did not win the ACC tournament.
“We’ll learn from our mistakes and what we made in this game, and we’ll use that to propel us to a national championship,” UNC junior win Brandon Robinson said. “It’s not the end of the world. You can win six games in the NCAA tournament and it will change your whole life.”
Comments