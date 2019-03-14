ACC

North Carolina freshman Leaky Black available for ACC tournament

By Jonathan M. Alexander

March 14, 2019 06:32 PM

North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) and Sterling Manley (21) react after a turnover by Syracuse in the second half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) and Sterling Manley (21) react after a turnover by Syracuse in the second half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina’s Leaky Black (1) and Sterling Manley (21) react after a turnover by Syracuse in the second half on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Robert Willett rwillett@newsobserver.com
CHARLOTTE

North Carolina guard/forward Leaky Black will be available to play Thursday night in UNC’s quarterfinal game against Louisville in the ACC tournament, a spokesperson confirmed.

Black, a 6-7, 185-pound guard and wing, sprained his ankle late in the second half of North Carolina’s game against Georgia Tech on Jan. 29. He has missed the last 11 games.

Black practiced Monday and Wednesday, and warmed up with the team prior to the game.

Black can play point guard or any of the wing spots. Before his injury, he was averaging 2.9 points per game, 2.1 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 11.2 minutes. He was one of the Tar Heels best on ball defenders.

  Comments  