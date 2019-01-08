Is Clemson the best college football team ever? Here’s the argument for it

There was talk going into Monday night’s national championship game that Alabama had the greatest team in college football history.
The Crimson Tide were 14-0 and had dominated their opponents for most of the 2018-19 season. No major college football team had gone 15-0 in the modern college football era, and Alabama entered Monday night’s championship with an average margin of victory of more than 31 points.
“It would be right up there in the greatest seasons we’ve ever seen,” ESPN’s Chris Fowler said leading up to the national title game. “Certainly a contender for the No. 1 spot in my view.”
Only once the ball was kicked off Monday night it was Clemson that appeared to be far and away the best team in the country.
The Tigers, who also entered the matchup with a 14-0 record, completely dominated the game while earning a 44-16 victory and handing Nick Saban his worst loss since he arrived at Alabama
So if Alabama was viewed as one of the greatest teams in college football history entering the game, where does Clemson’s 15-0 group stand after beating the Crimson Tide by four touchdowns?
“Our guys had the eye of the tiger, but I’m so proud, and then for our seniors to be able to go out 15-0 and truly be the best ever... There was a lot of talk about best ever all year long,” Tigers coach Dabo Swinney said. “We were never in that conversation. But tonight, there’s no doubt. First 15-0 team, to beat Notre Dame and to beat Alabama to do it, this team won 13 games by 20 points or more and led by an unbelievable group of seniors, amazing group. I’m just thankful to be a part of it.”
Swinney certainly has a case.
Clemson finished the season with an average margin of victory of 31.2 points, and it won its last 10 games of the year by at least 20 points.
The Tigers outscored opponents 474-113 over the final 10 games for an average margin of victory of more than five touchdowns.
Clemson outscored Notre Dame and Alabama 74-19 in the College Football Playoff.
“This is the best team ever… Legendary,” junior cornerback Trayvon Mullen said. “This team’s going to be remembered forever.”
Indeed this Clemson team will be remembered forever thanks to its dominant defense and high-scoring offense. And it could be remembered as the best team in college football history.
“I feel like we’re the best team ever. We’re 15-0,” Tigers All-American defensive end Clelin Ferrell said. “Most wins by a senior class and we beat the team that was considered the best team in the history of college football.”
