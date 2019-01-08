ACC

Clemson alumni react to Tigers’ national championship over Alabama: ‘We did that!!!’

By Greg Hadley

January 08, 2019 12:27 AM

Clemson celebrates national championship victory

Clemson won the college football national championship against Alabama in a blowout 44-16 victory at Santa Clara January 7, 2019.
By
Up Next
Clemson won the college football national championship against Alabama in a blowout 44-16 victory at Santa Clara January 7, 2019.
By

As Clemson football players and fans celebrated on the field at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, former Tigers players and other university alumni took to social media to celebrate the team’s blowout upset of Alabama in the College Football Playoff national championship.

Former Tiger greats Sammy Watkins, Wayne Gallman, Brian Dawkins and Jarvis Jenkins all weighed in on the result, which shocked observers who had pegged the Crimson Tide as the solid favorite entering the game.

Other non-football Clemson alumni, including politician Kristie Kenney and journalist Nancy O’Dell, were also in on the celebration.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet

clemson-university

  Comments  