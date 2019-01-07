Clemson pick-six highlights three TDs in first five minutes of national championship

Well that didn’t take long.
Clemson seized an early lead over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff national championship game, thanks to an interception by sophomore defensive back A.J. Terrell returned for a touchdown.
Terrell picked Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa just a few moments into the first quarter of the championship, but Tagovailoa and the Crimson Tide didn’t need long to avenge the touchdown, scoring on a 62-yard pass, making the score 7-7 less than three minutes into the contest.
The Tigers came right back, however, with a lightning-fast scoring drive of their own. Freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence found receiver Tee Higgins for a 62-yard bomb on third down to put CU in the red zone, and sophomore Travis Etienne finished things off the very next play with a 17-yard run into the end zone.
