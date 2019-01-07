Final thoughts, prediction as Clemson faces Alabama in national championship

Alabama is a 5.5-point favorite for Monday night’s national championship game against Clemson as the two teams meet in the College Football Playoff for the fourth consecutive year.
Clemson is going for its second national title in three seasons, while Alabama coach Nick Saban is going for his seventh national title overall, including his sixth at Alabama.
In order for Clemson to pull off the upset it will have to be able to block Alabama’s talented defensive front, led by defensive lineman Quinnen Williams. Clemson’s offensive line was overmatched during parts of last year’s Sugar Bowl. The Tigers struggled to run the ball and didn’t give Kelly Bryant time to find receivers in the passing game.
Alabama’s secondary is vulnerable if Mitch Hyatt and company can protect up front, and Trevor Lawrence has plenty of talented receivers to work with.
On the flip side, Clemson’s secondary must play its best game of the year for the Tigers to slow down Tua Tagovailoa and the Alabama passing attack. The Heisman finalist has been shredding defenses all year, and Clemson’s secondary has had its share of issues.
Clemson’s talented and motivated defensive front should be able to pressure Tagovailoa and slow down Alabama’s deep group of running backs, but the back seven must play well behind them for the Tigers to have a shot.
Ultimately I think Clemson’s offensive line will play better than it did last year and Travis Etienne will make some big plays in the running game, but I’m not sure the Tigers will get enough stops to earn a victory.
Prediction: Alabama 34, Clemson 24
