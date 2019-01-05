The one thing that could pull Jeff Scott from Clemson? Not another coordinator job

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Jeff Scott has had his name mentioned as being a candidate for several offensive coordinator jobs throughout the past few weeks.
There are currently openings or have been openings at Tennessee, Miami and Florida State, and Scott’s name has been brought up at each of those places.
But Scott indicated during Media Day for the national title game Saturday that he enjoys working alongside fellow co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, and if Scott leaves Clemson any time soon it will not be to be an offensive coordinator elsewhere.
“I don’t see myself leaving for another coordinator position,” Scott said. “Our plan is to stay together as long as we can until a head coaching opportunity comes up we can’t pass up. I know for myself that’s what my goal is.”
There has been talk that Scott could leave to be an offensive coordinator elsewhere so that he could run his own offense on his own.
But Scott is pleased with the current setup the Tigers have. Even though Elliott is technically the play caller, Scott plays a large role in game planning and still calls some plays.
“The way that coach (Dabo) Swinney treats myself and Tony really as true co-coordinators and not a title, it’s really put myself in a position where I don’t need to leave to be the play caller,” Scott said. “I feel like I can be a coordinator right here at Clemson. I think at that point when you kind of eliminate other OC opportunities it really kind of makes it streamline to being patient and waiting for the right head coaching opportunity.”
The fact that Elliott is the running backs coach and focuses more on the running game and Scott is the wide receivers coach and works more in the passing game also adds to Scott’s pleasure with his current position.
“Tony and I work together very well. Coach Swinney treats us great,” Scott said. “My background and experience with the receivers and the passing game and Tony kind of has his background and experience in the running game, we’re a great team together.”
