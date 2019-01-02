Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Harvard | January 2, 2019

North Carolina's Sterling Manley, out with an injury, reacts after a basket by teammate Coby White during the second half against Harvard on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) and Cameron Johnson (13) defend Harvard's Justin Bassey (20) during the first half on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) launches a shot over Harvard's Justin Bassey (20) during the first half on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) drives to the basket against Harvard's Chris Lewis (0) during the first half on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Harvard coach Tommy Amaker applauds his team in the first half against North Carolina on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense during the first half against Harvard on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams steps into a team huddle on the court to have a quick word with his players during the first half against Harvard on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) drives to the basket against Harvard's Justin Bassey (20) and Mason Forbes (21) during the first half on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye lead all scores with 14 points in the Tar Heels' 77-57 victory.
North Carolina's Leaky Black (1) starts a fast break ahead of Harvard's Mason Forbes (21) during the first half on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) drives to the basket against Harvard's Justin Bassey (20) during the first half on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) drives to the basket against Harvard's Noah Kirkwood (10) during the first half on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) drives against Harvard's Justin Bassey (20) during the second half on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Williams scored 11 points in the Tar Heels' win.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offenses during the first half against Harvard on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) drives to the basket between Harvard's Danilo Djuricic (30) and Justin Bassey (20) during the second half on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Brandon Huffman (42) defends Harvard's Chris Lewis (0) during the second half on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams, disappointed with turnovers, take a seat on the bench during the second half against Harvard on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives to the basket between Harvard's Noah Kirkwood (10) and Justin Bassey (20) during the second half on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) puts up a shot against Harvard's Henry Welsh (44)) during the second half on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) drives to the basket past Harvard's Danilo Djuricic (30) during the second half on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Little scored 12 points in the Tar Heels' 77-57 victory.
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) drives to the basket past Harvard's Danilo Djuricic (30) during the second half on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Little scored 12 points in the Tar Heels' 77-57 victory.
Harvard coach Tommy Amaker steps to the court after calling a time out in the second half against North Carolina on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N
North Carolina's Coby White (2) drives to the basket against Harvard's Henry Welsh (44) during the second half on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. White scored 13 points in the Tar Heels' 77-57 victory.
North Carolina coach Roy Williams has a word with Coby White during the second half against Harvard on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) puts up a shot over Harvard's Robert Baker (35) during the second half on Wednesday, January 2, 2019 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Johnson scored 13 points in the Tar Heels' 77-57 victory.
