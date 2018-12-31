Clemson, Alabama ‘mirror images of each other’ entering title game, Dabo says

Dabo Swinney has proclaimed all year that Alabama is a notch ahead of the rest of the college football world, including his Clemson Tigers. But as Clemson prepares to face the Crimson Tide in the national title game for the third time in four years, Swinney sees plenty of similarities in the two current most dominant programs in the sport.
Swinney spoke during a teleconference previewing the national title game on Monday and said there is no doubt that these are the best two teams in the country.
Clemson and Alabama, teams that are meeting in the College Football Playoff for the fourth consecutive year, are 14-0 entering the national title game. The winner will be the first 15-0 team in FBS history.
“I think that this is clearly the two best teams in Alabama and Clemson, and it’s going to be an exciting game... This is the way it should be,” Swinney said. “They’re hard to beat... but we’re excited about the challenge, and we’re off and running with our prep.”
The thing that has stood out the most to Swinney thus far in his film review is just how similar the two teams are.
Alabama is No. 2 in scoring offense (47.7) and No. 7 in scoring defense (16.2), while Clemson is No. 4 in scoring offense (44.3) and No. 2 in scoring defense (12.9).
Both teams have impressive young quarterbacks with Alabama sophomore Tua Tagovailoa No. 1 in passing efficiency and Clemson freshman Trevor Lawrence No. 16.
And both have impressive running games with Clemson’s being led by Travis Etienne and Alabama’s led by Damien Harris.
“I think both teams are kind of mirror images of each other, to be honest with you,” Swinney said. “Really good defenses, dynamic quarterbacks, very talented running backs, and explosive skill, and just kind of built in the trenches. We’re so similar. So it’s going to come down to just execution and mentally being sharp and making those two or three plays that you don’t know when they’re coming.”
Dexter Lawrence update
Swinney is still awaiting word on whether or not Dexter Lawrence, Braden Galloway and Zach Giella could be available for the national title game after all three players were suspended prior to the Cotton Bowl for testing positive for ostarine.
“I have not learned anything since Thursday. Obviously we played and traveled all day (Sunday), but (AD) Dan Radakovich is leading that front, and I know that they’ll be having some meetings and stuff (Monday) and trying to figure out what the moving-forward process is going to look like,” Swinney said. “Obviously we don’t have a lot of time for this game. I’m hopeful that maybe something positive will come out, but I don’t know anything at all.”
Lawrence is expected to enter the NFL draft after the conclusion of the 2018-19 season, but Galloway and Giella both have eligibility remaining.
If the suspensions are not overturned those two would miss next year as well.
“Beyond this game there will be an appeal process that our players for sure will want to battle because there’s consequences for next year,” Swinney said. “Dexter obviously has the ability to go pro, and with Zach and Braden, Zach has got a year left, and Braden is just going to be a sophomore... But I don’t know anything at all as far as relevant to this game.”
