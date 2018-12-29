CFP championship set: It’s Clemson vs. Alabama, Part 4

We’ve seen this before.
Clemson and Alabama are playing in the College Football Playoff. And for the third time in four years it is for the national championship.
The game will be played on ESPN at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
“It’s like they almost should be a part of our regular schedule,” Clemson senior defensive tackle Christian Wilkins said folloiwing the Cotton Bowl. “We’re getting used to playing them every year. It’s almost like they’re in our conference or something.”
The Tigers defeated Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl to advance to the title game. Alabama beat Oklahoma 45-34 in the Orange Bowl.
Clemson and Alabama have met in the playoffs four consecutive seasons. Alabama is 2-1 in those games, with the Tigers winning the 2016-17 national championship over the Tide. Alabama earned a 24-6 victory against Clemson in last year’s Sugar Bowl.
SuperBookUSA on Saturday night released its first betting line for the CFP championship game: Alabama is favored by 6.5.
