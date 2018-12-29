Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs Davidson | December 29, 2018

North Carolina and Davidson teams stand for the National Anthem prior to their game on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Davidson coach Bob McKillop and North Carolina coach Roy Williams chat prior to their game on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) goes up against Davidson's Luka Brajkovic (35) for the opening tip on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) dunks over Davidson's Carter Collins (24) in the first half on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Davidson coach Bob McKillop reacts to a foul against his team in the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) drives to the basket against Davidson's KiShawn Prichett (20) in the first half on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Little scored ten points in the Tar Heels' 82-60 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) launches a three point shot against Davidson in the first half on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) drives against Davidson's David Czerapowicz (53) during the first half on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Williams scored 12 point in the Tar Heels' 82-60 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Davidson coach Bob McKillop argues a call with official Mike Eades in the first half against North Carolina on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) huddles with his teammates after a time out in the first half against Davidson on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Davidson's Carter Collins (24) defends North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) in the first half on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye scored 11 points in the Tar Heels' victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) dunks over Davidson's Dusan Kovacevic (43) in the first half on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) dunks over Davidson's Dusan Kovacevic (43) in the first half on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team during the closing minute of the first half against Davidson on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a turnover during the first half against Davidson on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) puts up a shot against Davidson's Luka Brajkovic (35) during the second half on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Brooks scored 11 points.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams uses a little body language as he watches a shot by his team in the second half against Davidson on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) drives against Davidson's KiShawn Prichett (20)) during the second half on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Johnson lead all scores with 17 points in the Tar Heels' 82-60 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Former UNC president Erskine Bowles and his family enjoy the second half of the North Carolina vs Davidson game on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
Davidson's Jon Axel Gudmundsson (3) and KiShawn Prichett (20) defend North Carolina's Brandon Robinson (4) in the second half on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Luke Maye (32) puts up a shot against Davidson's Luka Brajkovic (35) during the second half on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Maye scored 11 point in the Tar Heels' victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams reacts to a turnover by Coby White in the second half against Davidson on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) puts up a shot against Davidson's Carter Collins (24) in the second half on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) drives around a screen by teammate Luke Maye (32) during the second half against Davidson on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com