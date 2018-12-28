Photo Gallery: N.C. State vs Loyola | December 28, 2018

N.C. State's Wyatt Walker (33) and fellow teammates react to a blocked shot in the second half against Loyola on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh,
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Wyatt Walker (33) battles for a rebound with Loyola's Ka’Vaughn Scott (1) in the first half on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh,
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) gets a dunk on Loyola's Sam Norton (15) during the first half on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) drives to the basket against Loyola's James Fives (5) during the first half on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) soars to the basket for a dunk in the first half against Loyola on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Dorn lead N.C. State with 17 points in their 97-64 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts reacts to a third foul called on Blake Harris (55) during the first half against Loyola on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) makes a steal from Loyola's Sam Norton (15) during the first half on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) goes to the basket for a dunk in the second half against Loyola on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Dorn lead N.C. State with 17 points in their 97-64 victory.
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts yells directions to his team on offense in the second half against Loyola on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh,
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's C.J. Bryce (13) drives to the basket against Loyola's Ka’Vaughn Scott (1) in the second half on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) forces a turnover by Loyola's Andrew Kostecka (10) in the second half on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts directs his team on offense in the second half against Loyola on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
N.C. State's Markell Johnson (11) defends Loyola's Andrew Kostecka (10) during the second half on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) reacts after a basket in the second half against Loyola on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Beverly scored 13 points in the Wolfpack's 97-64 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Jericole Hellems (4) collides with Loyola's Ka’Vaughn Scott (1) in the second half on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) makes a steal from Loyola's Andrew Kostecka (10) during the second half on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) gets a dunk in the second half against Loyola on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Braxton Beverly (10) directs his teammates on defense in the second half against Loyola on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Wyatt Walker (33) puts up a shot over Loyola's Casmir Ochiaka (22) in the second half on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Torin Dorn (2) drives past Loyola's Chuck Champion (14) and dishes the ball to a teammate in the second half on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's C.J. Bryce (13) drives to the basket against Loyola in the second half on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C. Bryce scored 13 points.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Wyatt Walker (33) reacts to a basket by teammate C.J. Bryce (13) against Loyola in the second half on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts huddles with his players during a time out in the second half against Loyola on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State head coach Kevin Keatts huddles with his players during a time out in the second half against Loyola on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
N.C. State's Devon Daniels (24) drives to the basket against Loyola's Brandon Bradsher (11) in the second half on Friday, December 28, 2018 at the PNC Arena in Raleigh, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com