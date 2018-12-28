No. 20 NC State handles Loyola (Md.) last ACC warmup

The warmup phase of the college basketball season is over for N.C. State.
It’s on to ACC play for the Wolfpack after Friday’s 97-64 win over Loyola (Md.). No. 20 N.C. State improved 12-1 with the ACC opener at Miami on Thursday next up.
It wasn’t the sharpest effort of the nonconference portion of the schedule for Kevin Keatts’ second team but it was effective enough. Senior Torin Dorn led the way with 17 points and eight rebounds
The Wolfpack makes the turn into conference play two games ahead of last year’s pace. That team was able to win 11 ACC games and make the NCAA tournament. More will be expected of this remodeled group, which showed off its depth again on Friday.
The Wolfpack goes 10 deep and needed a good reshuffling after Loyola (4-9) trailed only 28-25 with 6 minutes left in the first half. Dorn was one of four players in double-figures. Freshman Jericole Hellems added his usual good energy and defense off the bench and scored 16 points.
Loyola got as close as 13 points in the second half but a 3-pointer by Braxton Beverly at 12:35 pushed the Wolfpack’s margin back to 63-43. Beverly finished with three 3-pointers and 13 points.
