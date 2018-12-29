High cotton: Clemson clobbers Notre Dame, earns return trip to national title game

It took Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence a little bit of time to settle into Saturday’s Cotton Bowl against Notre Dame.
Maybe it was the month off. Maybe it was his first time playing in AT&T Stadium with its 160-foot long HD video board. Or maybe it was adjusting to everything that comes with playing in the College Football Playoff, from the cameras being shoved in your face the moment you step off the bus to your every move being analyzed.
Whatever it was that led to Lawrence getting off to a slow start, it didn’t last long.
Lawrence put together an incredible second quarter performance, passing for 229 yards and three touchdowns during the 15-minute period, as the Tigers completely turned around what was a close game en route to a 30-3 victory against Notre Dame.
“We’re gonna go in that locker room and we’re gonna dance,” head coach Dabo Swinney said. “We’re gonna turn up.”
With the win Clemson advances to the national title game for the third time in four seasons. The Tigers will face the winner of Alabama and Oklahoma at 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Santa Clara, Calif.
The true freshman Lawrence looked more like an NFL quarterback than a guy who was in high school last year. He finished 27-for-39 for 327 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions.
His favorite target on the afternoon was a fellow freshman in receiver Justyn Ross. The Alabama native, who did not join Clemson’s program until the summer, caught six passes for 148 yards and two touchdowns. He had five catches for 137 yards in the pivotal second quarter.
How they scored
First Quarter
CLE_FG Huegel 40, 8:35
ND_FG Yoon 28, 4:31
Second Quarter
CLE_Ross 52 pass from T.Lawrence (kick failed), 12:50
CLE_Ross 42 pass from T.Lawrence (Huegel kick), 1:44
CLE_Higgins 19 pass from T.Lawrence (Huegel kick), :02
Third Quarter
CLE_Etienne 62 run (Huegel kick), 2:04
ND
CLE
First downs
17
26
Rushes-yards
35-88
37-211
Passing
160
327
Comp-Att-Int
17-34-1
27-41-0
Return Yards
1
23
Punts-Avg.
8-39.62
5-39.6
Fumbles-Lost
2-1
2-1
Penalties-Yards
7-50
6-65
Time of Possession
27:06
32:54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING: Notre Dame, D.Williams 16-54, Book 17-30, Armstrong 1-6, (Team) 1-(minus 2). Clemson, Etienne 14-109, Brice 2-31, Choice 2-30, Feaster 4-20, Dixon 6-11, T.Lawrence 7-6, Overton 1-3, Rencher 1-1.
PASSING: Notre Dame, Book 17-34-1-160. Clemson, T.Lawrence 27-39-0-327, Brice 0-2-0-0.
RECEIVING: Notre Dame, M.Boykin 5-69, D.Williams 3-29, Finke 2-24, Mack 2-11, Armstrong 2-8, Claypool 2-8, Kmet 1-11. Clemson, Ross 6-148, Rodgers 6-26, H.Renfrow 4-62, Higgins 4-53, Chase 2-17, T.Thompson 2-8, Etienne 1-8, Feaster 1-3, W.Swinney 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS: Clemson, Huegel 49.
Comments