What’s next for Clemson after 3 players failed drug tests

Clemson confirmed what most expected Thursday night when it was announced that Dexter Lawrence, Braden Galloway and Zach Giella will indeed be suspended for the College Football Playoff semifinal against Notre Dame.
Clemson was holding out slim hope that the second “B” samples of the players’ urine would not contain ostarine, but they did and the suspensions were upheld.
Dabo Swinney spoke with the media during the head coaches news conference previewing the Cotton Bowl Friday morning and reacted to the suspensions being upheld.
“(Dexter) was obviously disappointed. All three of those guys were disappointed but not surprised. I mean it’s not like it was a different test. It was the same urine,” Swinney said. “Different tube, same urine. So the test was the same. I don’t think anybody was real surprised by that. So disappointed. But we’ve prepared for that the whole way, or at least since Monday. And our guys are ready to go.”
$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access
Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!
#ReadLocal
With Lawrence out, backup defensive tackles Albert Huggins, Nyles Pinckney and Jordan Williams will be called upon to step up.
Lawrence, an All-ACC performer, has started all 13 games this season and has recorded 44 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. He also leads the Tigers with 15 quarterback pressures.
Huggins, who will start in Lawrence’s place, has 24 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and 11 quarterback pressures. Huggins (307 snaps) and Pinckney (285 snaps) have both played received extensive playing time this season.
“Albert Huggins is a great football player. And you’ve just got to treat it like an injury. The next guy has got to go play. They’re not going to cancel the game. Nobody is going to sit around and have a pity party or feel sorry for you. You’ve got to go play,” Swinney said. “We’re fortunate, very fortunate, that we’ve got a guy like Albert that in our eyes is a co-starter for us that can step in.
“I don’t want to lessen the impact of Dexter. Obviously, he’s a phenomenal player. And we’re going to miss him. But it’s an opportunity for Albert and Nyles and Jordan, those guys have played all year long. They have a ton of experience. They hurt for their teammate. But you best believe they’re excited for a little more opportunity for themselves.”
As for what is next for Lawrence, Galloway and Giella, Clemson plans to appeal the ruling and is hoping it will be overturned, before the national title game, should the Tigers win on Saturday.
If the ruling stands, then Lawrence’s Clemson career will almost assuredly be over as he is expected to turn pro after the 2018 season. He would be suspended for next year if he returns to school.
Galloway, a freshman, and Giella, a junior, will be suspended for the 2019 season if the ruling stands.
Swinney indicated that his focus is on winning the Cotton Bowl, and Tigers Directors of Athletics Dan Radakovich is overseeing the appeals process.
“Dan Radakovich is kind of running with that with our legal team. They have representation. And there is a process in place. And, obviously the timing of it is not very good for this game. But if we were fortunate to be able to win the game, then they’ll do everything they can to see if there’s any opportunity for next week, if that were possible,” Swinney said. “And there’s a longer runway, obviously, for the fall because there’s other consequences other than just losing this opportunity. So they’ll handle that and deal with that and that’s where it is.”
Comments