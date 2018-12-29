Cotton Bowl guide: Clemson vs. Notre Dame TV info, watch online, radio, more

Clemson will face Notre Dame in the Cotton Bowl today at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Here is what you need to know about the game:
What channel is the Clemson-Notre Dame game on?
Who: No. 3 Notre Dame (12-0) vs. No. 2 Clemson (13-0, 8-0 ACC)
When: 4 p.m. Saturday
TV: ESPN (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Tom Rinaldi, Holly Rowe)
Where: AT&T Stadium (71,998)
Series history: Clemson leads the series 2-1.
Online: WatchESPN
Radio: 93.1 FM in Columbia, 93.3 in Greenville (Don Munson, Rodney Williams, Reggie Merriweather) ... See all the radio affiliates around the state here.
Satellite radio: XM 84 (Clemson), XM 81 (Notre Dame), XM 80 (national)
Weather: Cloudy with a low of 38, but the game will be played indoors.
What’s at stake
1. Clemson can advance to the national title game for the third time in four years with a victory. The Tigers won the 2016 national title.
2. Clemson can win its 10th consecutive game in the month of December with a win.
3. The Tigers can earn their 63rd win against a Power 5 opponent since 2013 with a victory. The current number of 62 wins is the most in the nation, three more than Alabama and Ohio State.
The teams, by the numbers
CU
ND
Points/Game
45.4
33.8
Opp. Points/Game
13.7
17.3
Yds. Rushing/Game
259.8
190.5
Opp. Yds Rush/Game
92.9
133.5
Yds. Pass/Game
270.1
265.6
Opp. Yds. Pass/Game
183.8
198.0
Avg. Yds./Game
529.8
456.1
Opp. Total Yds/Game
276.7
331.5
Clemson players to watch
1. Clemson senior receiver Hunter Renfrow has played his best when the stakes are the highest throughout his college career. Renfrow has five touchdown receptions in the College Football Playoff in his previous three seasons at Clemson, and with Notre Dame playing close attention to Tee Higgins, Amari Rodgers and Justyn Ross on the outside Renfrow should get his opportunities.
2. Senior defensive tackle Albert Huggins is not a player most people in the country were aware of until this week, but the replacement for Dexter Lawrence (suspension) is one of the best backup defensive tackles in the country and should win his share of matchups up front.
3. Clemson running back Travis Etienne is fresh and healthy entering the Cotton Bowl as he split reps with Tavien Feaster, Adam Choice and Lyn-J Dixon this season. Etienne was injured last year in the College Football Playoff semifinal and the Tigers struggled without him. The sophomore will be highly motivated entering the Cotton Bowl.
Notre Dame players to watch
1. Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book has had an exceptional year since taking over for Brandon Wimbush early in the season. Book has completed better than 70 percent of his passes for 2,468 yards with 19 touchdowns and six interceptions.
2. The Irish have three really good receivers and Miles Boykin is the best of the group. The senior leads the Irish with 54 catches, 803 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018
3. Junior cornerback Julain Love is one of the best defensive backs in the country, and he will play a major role in slowing down Trevor Larwence and the rest of Clemson’s offense. Love has 61 tackles, one interception and 15 pass breakups in 2018.
Clemson depth chart
OFFENSE
QB - Trevor Lawrence (Chase Brice)
RB – Travis Etienne (Tavien Feaster or Adam Choice, Lyn-J Dixon)
WR - Tee Higgins (Justyn Ross, Diondre Overton)
WR - Hunter Renfrow (Trevion Thompson, T.J. Chase)
WR – Amari Rodgers (Derion Kendrick)
TE - Milan Richard (Braden Galloway or J.C. Chalk or Cannon Smith)
H-Back - Garrett Williams
LT - Mitch Hyatt (Jackson Carman)
LG - John Simpson (Matt Bockhorst)
C - Justin Falcinelli (Gage Cervenka)
RG – Gage Cervenka or Sean Pollard (Cade Stewart)
RT - Tremayne Anchrum (Chandler Reeves or Blake Vinson)
DEFENSE
DE - Clelin Ferrell (Justin Foster, Chris Register)
DT - Albert Huggins (Nyles Pinckney, Jordan Williams)
DT - Christian Wilkins (Nyles Pinckney, Xavier Kelly)
DE - Austin Bryant (Xavier Thomas, Logan Rudolph)
SLB/NB – Isaiah Simmons (Jalen Williams, Baylon Spector)
MLB –Tre Lamar (Judah Davis or Chad Smith)
WLB – Kendall Joseph (J.D. Davis, Shaq Smith)
CB – A.J. Terrell (Mark Fields, Mario Goodrich)
SS – K’Von Wallace (Nolan Turner)
FS – Tanner Muse (Denzel Johnson)
CB – Trayvon Mullen (Kyler McMichael, LeAnthony Williams)
SPECIAL TEAMS
PK - Greg Huegel (B.T. Potter or Alex Spence)
P - Will Spiers (Carson King)
KO - B.T. Potter (Steven Sawicki)
LS(PK) - Patrick Phibbs (Austin Spence)
LS (P) - Austin Spence (Patrick Phibbs)
H - Will Swinney (Will Spiers)
PR - Amari Rodgers (Hunter Renfrow or Derion Kendrick)
KOR - Derion Kendrick and Adam Choice
