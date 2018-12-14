ACC

NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts receives new six-year contract, raise

By Chip Alexander

December 14, 2018 12:48 PM

NC State’s Keatts: ‘Our guys are playing very unselfish basketball’

NC State coach Kevin Keatts talks about his team after the Wolfpack defeated UNC-Asheville at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
By
Up Next
NC State coach Kevin Keatts talks about his team after the Wolfpack defeated UNC-Asheville at PNC Arena in Raleigh, NC Tuesday, Nov. 13, 2018.
By
Raleigh

N.C. State basketball coach Kevin Keatts has been given a new six-year contract through 2023-24 that will pay him $2.7 million a year, it was announced Friday.

University athletics spokesman Fred Demarest said the contract, which gives Keatts a $400,000-a-year increase, was approved in November by the NCSU board of trustees and on Friday given final approval from the UNC board of governors.

Keatts led the Pack to 21 wins and the NCAA tournament in his first season in 2017-18. The Wolfpack, which faces Penn State on Saturday in Atlantic City, N.J., is 8-1 this season, with the only loss at Wisconsin.

“Coach Keatts has made a profound and immediate impact at N.C. State, and this contract reflects our commitment to his continued leadership,” athletic director Debbie Yow said in a statement released by the school. “He values the academic success of his student-athletes, recruits at a high level, and runs his program with integrity. We’re excited for the future of N.C. State men’s basketball under Kevin’s leadership. “

Keatts’ previous contract was worth about $2.3 million annually.

“My family and I are grateful to Chancellor (Randy) Woodson and Debbie Yow for their commitment and for the opportunity to build on the foundation we’ve established here at N.C. State,” Keatts said in a statement. “The N.C. State community has been so welcoming. I’m excited about what we’re building and look forward to leading this program for many years to come.”

Keatts was hired from UNC-Wilmington to replace the fired Mark Gottfried after the 2016-17 season. The end of Gottfried’s tenure was marked by two straight losing ACC seasons.

Get Sports Pass for ACC basketball

Follow Joe Giglio, Steve Wiseman, Jonathan Alexander, Chip Alexander and Luke DeCock. Sign up for The N&O's digital sports-only subscription for only $30 per year.

Read Next

acc

NC State guard Devon Daniels found his game and coach Kevin Keatts saw it coming

NC State's Devon Daniels reacts and coach Kevin Keatts explains the shoes worn by Keatts during the Wolfpack's victory over Western Carolina at Valvano Arena at Reynolds Coliseum in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2018.

By

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet

acc

Chip Alexander

In more than 30 years at The N&O, Chip Alexander has covered the N.C. State, UNC, Duke and East Carolina beats, and now is in his 11th season on the Carolina Hurricanes beat. Alexander, who has won numerous writing awards at the state and national level, covered the Hurricanes’ move to North Carolina in 1997 and was a part of The N&O’s coverage of the Canes’ 2006 Stanley Cup run.

  Comments  