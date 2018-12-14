NC State basketball coach Kevin Keatts receives new six-year contract, raise

N.C. State basketball coach Kevin Keatts has been given a new six-year contract through 2023-24 that will pay him $2.7 million a year, it was announced Friday.

University athletics spokesman Fred Demarest said the contract, which gives Keatts a $400,000-a-year increase, was approved in November by the NCSU board of trustees and on Friday given final approval from the UNC board of governors.

Keatts led the Pack to 21 wins and the NCAA tournament in his first season in 2017-18. The Wolfpack, which faces Penn State on Saturday in Atlantic City, N.J., is 8-1 this season, with the only loss at Wisconsin.

“Coach Keatts has made a profound and immediate impact at N.C. State, and this contract reflects our commitment to his continued leadership,” athletic director Debbie Yow said in a statement released by the school. “He values the academic success of his student-athletes, recruits at a high level, and runs his program with integrity. We’re excited for the future of N.C. State men’s basketball under Kevin’s leadership. “

Keatts’ previous contract was worth about $2.3 million annually.

“My family and I are grateful to Chancellor (Randy) Woodson and Debbie Yow for their commitment and for the opportunity to build on the foundation we’ve established here at N.C. State,” Keatts said in a statement. “The N.C. State community has been so welcoming. I’m excited about what we’re building and look forward to leading this program for many years to come.”

Keatts was hired from UNC-Wilmington to replace the fired Mark Gottfried after the 2016-17 season. The end of Gottfried’s tenure was marked by two straight losing ACC seasons.

