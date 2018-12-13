Appalachian State hires NC State assistant Eli Drinkwitz as new football coach

N.C. State will have a new quarterback and a new playcaller next season.
Offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz, who helped develop quarterback Ryan Finley into an All-ACC passer, was named the head coach at Appalachian State on Thursday.
“My family and I are excited to embrace and build upon the proud tradition of Appalachian State Football,” Drinkwitz said in a statement released by the school. “I am thankful to the Board of Trustees, Chancellor Everts, Doug Gillin and the entire App Nation for the opportunity to be the head coach at this great university. This is a special time for App Nation, and we will work tirelessly to uphold the championship tradition.”
Drinkwitz, 35, has been the Wolfpack’s playcaller for the past three seasons, with Finley as his quarterback the whole way. The duo helped coach Dave Doeren win 25 games over three years and produce a top-25 offense this season. The Wolfpack ranked No. 22 in scoring (35.6 points per game) and No. 16 in total offense (471.3 yards per game) this season.
Finley, a sixth-year senior who will play in his final game in the Gator Bowl against Texas A&M on Dec. 31, leads the ACC in passing yards (3,789) and touchdowns (24).
Drinkwitz replaces Scott Satterfield at Appalachian State. Satterfield took the top job at Louisville on Dec. 4.
Doeren knew he had to start over at quarterback next season. Now he has to rework his staff and break in a new quarterback for the 2019 season. Offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford is headed to Louisville to be Satterfield’s offensive coordinator.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
