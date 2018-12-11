Top offensive lineman recruit in North Carolina de-commits from N.C. State

Charlotte Country Day offensive lineman Triston Miller has de-committed from N.C. State.
Miller made the announcement on Twitter Monday night. His announcement comes shortly after N.C. State offensive line coach Dwayne Ledford left the Wolfpack to become offensive coordinator at Louisville. Ledford was a big part of Miller’s recruitment to the Wolfpack.
Miller is a 6-foot-6, 275-pound left tackle. 247Sports, a national recruiting website, ranks Miller as a four-star national recruit (out of five) and the No. 8 overall prospect in the state. It ranks Miller as the No. 1 offensive lineman in North Carolina.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Read Next
Teary-eyed prep football star nearly quit. Now, UNC, NC State are fighting for him.
Miller had an in-home visit from new North Carolina coach Mack Brown last week and has also recently visited Southern California. He has offers from the Trojans, Tar Heels as well as more than 20 other schools. Miller initially committed to Wake Forest but de-committed, later choosing N.C. State.
He plans to sign with a new school in December, according to his father, Daryl.
Comments