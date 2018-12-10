He had a grayshirt offer from the Tigers. Now he won’t have to wait

Sunday night Clemson’s Tony Elliott contacted Hanahan two-way lineman Cooper Dawson and changed the grayshirt offer he had extended to him months ago to a regular offer for a mid-year enrollment.
The Tigers want Dawson to take an official visit this weekend, something he is considering. The Tigers like Dawson as an offensive tackle though he has said his preferred position is defensive end. However, Dawson has always had Clemson at the top of his list as a long time fan, so the position question won’t be an issue.
“This makes it more difficult,” Dawson said of Clemson’s offer change. “It’s always been the school of my dreams.”
Dawson is coming off an official visit to Syracuse with his parent. It was a visit he really enjoyed
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
“I loved it, the coaches, the players, everything is real tight,” he said. “It’s a real nice family up there. They want me for defensive end. Their coaches all wanted me for different positions but they offered at defensive end. Coach Babers is a straight-up guy. He likes to joke around but he takes the recruiting process seriously. He gets to the point really quick. We had a good meeting this morning (Sunday) at his house.”
He has also taken official visits to Army, UCF and Tulane and was considering taking one to UCLA this weekend.
Dawson, a Shrine Bowl selection, missed all of his senior season with a torn ACL suffered in a Clemson summer camp session.
Comments