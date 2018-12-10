Clemson has 2 of top 5 Heisman contenders for 2019

The 2018 Heisman Trophy was just awarded over the weekend, but odds for next year’s top honor in college football are already out.
Clemson has two of the top five Heisman candidates, according to MyBookie.ag.
Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is the favorite to win the award at +200, while Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has the second best odds at +550.
Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm is next at +650, and Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is fourth at +700.
Clemson running back Travis Etienne and Georgia running back D’Andre Swift are tied for fifth best odds at +800.
Former Clemson quarterback Kelly Bryant, who announced last week that he is transferring to Missouri for his final season, is listed at +2500, which is tied for the 18th-best odds. Only 20 players are listed with odds.
Tagovailoa was the leading candidate to win this year’s Heisman for most of the season before he was narrowly edged by Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray when the award was announced Saturday night. Ohio State’s Dwayne Haskins was the other Heisman finalist, finishing third.
Etienne was the top running back in Heisman voting this year, finishing seventh overall after rushing for 1,463 yards and 21 touchdowns.
Lawrence, who did not receive Heisman votes in 2018 but is expected to be a finalist in 2019, has helped the Tigers to a 13-0 record and ACC championship as a freshman.
The Georgia native has completed 65 percent of his passes and has thrown for 2,606 yards with 24 touchdowns and four interceptions.
Note: If a player has +200 odds that means if a gambler bet $100 he would win $200. If a player is listed at +550 that means a $100 bet would win $550.
