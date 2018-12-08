Weather causes Duke, UNC to alter women’s basketball schedules

With snow and ice forecast to hit the state Saturday night, two women’s basketball games scheduled for Sunday will not be played that day.
South Carolina was scheduled to play at Duke while UNC Greensboro and North Carolina were to play at Carmichael Arena on Sunday.
UNC athletics announced its game has been rescheduled to Friday at 7 p.m.
Duke announced that its game with South Carolina will not be played and that the teams are making their “best effort” to reschedule it.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments