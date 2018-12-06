Photo Gallery: North Carolina vs UNC Wilmington | December 5, 2018

North Carolina's Coby White (2), Garrison Brooks (15), Seventh Woods (0), Brandon Robinson (4) and Kenny Williams (24) react as reserve players try to score in the final minute of play against UNC Wilmington on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kenny Williams steps on the court for the Tar Heels' game against UNC Wilmington on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC Wilmington's Jeantal Cylla (2) works for a defensive rebound over North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) during the first half on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket against UNC Wilmington's Kai Toews (10) and Jaylen Fornes (1) during the first half on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C. Johnson lead all scores with 21 points in the Tar Heels' 97-69 victory.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket against UNC Wilmington's Jaylen Fornes (1) during the first half on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill,
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) gets a dunk over UNC Wilmington's Jeantal Cylla (2) during the first half on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Cameron Johnson (13) drives to the basket against UNC Wilmington's Kai Toews (10) during the first half on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC Wilmington head coach C.B. McGrath yells at his bench during the first half against North Carolina on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Seventh Woods (0) puts up a shot over UNC Wilmington's Jay Estime (12) during the first half on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC Wilmington head coach C.B. McGrath applauds early first half play against North Carolina on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Sterling Manley (21) secures an offensive rebound between UNC Wilmington's Kai Toews (10) and Jeantal Cylla (2) during the first half on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina coach Roy Williams directs his team on offense during the second half against UNC Wilmington on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Kenny Williams (24) starts a fast break after making a steal from UNC Wilmington's Shawn O’Connell (4) in the second half on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) chest bumps teammate Sterling Manley (21) after a basket by Manley during the second half against UNC Wilmington on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) breaks to the basket past UNC Wilmington's Jaylen Fornes (1) during the second half on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
UNC Wilmington head coach C.B. McGrath hangs his head as the Tar Heels open a large lead over the Seahawks during the second half on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Sterling Manley (21) starts a fast break during the second half against UNC Wilmington on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Nassir Little (5) and UNC Wilmington's Jaylen Sims (30) hit the court after a loose ball during the second half on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Brandon Huffman (42) gets a dunk over UNC Wilmington's Ty Gadsden (0) during the second half on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com
North Carolina's Garrison Brooks (15) and Seventh Woods (0) react after a dunk by teammate Brandon Huffman (42) during the second half on Wednesday, December 5, 2018 at the Smith Center in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Robert Willett
rwillett@newsobserver.com