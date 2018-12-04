Five-star center Vernon Carey, Jr. set to announce on Thursday, Duke and UNC in final three

There is a good chance that five-star center Vernon Carey, Jr. is going to make either Roy Williams or Mike Krzyzewski very happy on Thursday (3:30 p.m.). There’s also a small chance that he will leave those Triangle coaches disappointed.
Carey, the No. 1 player in the state of Florida, and the No. 2 player and center in the nation, is set to make his college announcement on Thursday. Carey (6-10, 275) posted the news on his twitter page Sunday evening.
Last month the University School big man listed his top three schools: Duke, UNC, Michigan State. Carey, Jr. has made visits to the Triangle last month, on his official visit to UNC, and in October, when he took an official to Duke.
He’s no stranger to the area, having played in the John Wall Holiday Invitational as a sophomore and junior. The Blue Devils already have two commitments from the class of 2019 in five-star forward Wendell Moore, Jr. (Concord, Cox Mills) and Boogie Ellis (San Diego, Calif., Mission Bay).
The Tar Heels already have verbals from center Armando Bacot (IMG Academy) and guard Jeremiah Francis (Pickerington, Ohio).
This summer at the EYBL at the start of the live recruiting period, Williams and Krzyzewski were on hand to see Carey and Nike Team Florida play. At the time, Carey said there wasn’t any separation between the Tar Heels and the Blue Devils.
“Just the way coaches coach their teams and the way the players are,” Carey responded when asked what he was looking for in a program. “How they play through their system.”
