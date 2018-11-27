Dabo, Trevor Lawrence win top ACC honors. One of the votes was close

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney and quarterback Trevor Lawrence led the Tigers to an undefeated regular season, which concluded with a 56-35 victory against South Carolina this past Saturday.
The two were honored for their regular seasons on Tuesday as Lawrence was named the ACC Rookie of the Year, while Swinney was named the ACC Coach of the Year.
Lawrence has completed 66 percent of his passes and has thrown for 2,488 yards so far this season. The freshman has 22 touchdowns and four interceptions. Lawrence is the seventh player in school history to be named the ACC Rookie of the Year.
Swinney led the Tigers to their third 12-0 start in school history, and Clemson can clinch its fourth consecutive ACC championship on Saturday with a win against Pitt. This is the second time Swinney has been named the ACC Coach of the Year and the first time since 2015.
Lawrence received 57 of the 60 votes for ACC Freshman of the Year, while Clemson’s Xavier Thomas, Syracuse’s Andre Cisco and Florida State’s Tamorrion Terry each received one.
Lawrence was also named the Offensive Rookie of the Year, and he also received 57 votes for that award. Terry received two, while Tobias Oliver of Georgia Tech also received one vote.
Swinney narrowly edged Syracuse coach Dino Babers for the ACC Coach of the Year award. Clemson’s head coach received 27 votes, while Babers got 22. Pitt’s Pat Narduzzi got nine votes, while Steve Addazio of Boston College and Bronco Mendenhall of Virginia each received one.
Cisco was voted the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year after receiving 40 votes. Thomas got 10, while Florida State’s Jaiden Woodbey received five, Georgia Tech’s Charlie Thomas received three votes and North Carolina’s Trey Morrison received two.
Comments