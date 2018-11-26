Clemson’s Brent Venables confirms it: He’s talked with Texas Tech

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables has been linked to the head coaching job at Texas Tech after Kliff Kingsbury was fired Sunday.
Venables has a relationship with Texas Tech AD Kirby Hocutt, who was a teammate with Venables at Kansas State.
A report surfaced Monday morning that said the Hocutt and Venables have talked and Venables confirmed Monday afternoon that he has spoken with Hocutt recently.
“Kirby and I, as everybody knows, were college teammates and fellow linebackers,” Venables said. “We’re very, very good friends. I’ve talked to Kirby a lot, and I’ve talked to him recently. But that’s all I’ll say.”
Comments