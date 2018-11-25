How Muschamp, USC are dealing with accelerated recruiting landscape

Clemson adds blue chip lineman to 2020 recruiting class

November 25, 2018

Clemson picked up its fifth commitment for the 2020 recruiting class on Sunday in offensive lineman Paul Tchio (6-foot- 325) of Alpharetta, Ga. Tchio also had offers from Georgia, Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Tennessee, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Louisville and others.

He narrowed his decision to Clemson, Alabama and Georgia. He was at Clemson Saturday night, his third visit of the season. He his high school teammate, safety Joseph Charleston, is a Clemson commitment for the 2019 class.

Tchio is the third offensive lineman to commit for the Tigers’ 2020 class. An offensive guard, he’s ranked 8th nationally at his position by Rivals and 24th overall in the state of Georgia.

The Tigers also have offensive line commitments for 2020 from John Williams of Canton, Ga., and Walker Parks of Lexington, Ky.

