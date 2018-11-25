A Spurrier pledges his future with Duke. This one plays quarterback, too.

Duke is adding a quarterback with serious bloodlines and strong ties to its program.
Gavin Spurrier, grandson of former Duke coach Steve Spurrier and son of former Duke wide receiver Steve Spurrier, Jr., said Saturday he’s coming to Duke next summer.
A senior quarterback at South Warren High School in Bowling Green. Ky., Gavin Spurrier plans to join Duke as a non-scholarship walk-on. His father took the same path when he joined the Blue Devils before earning a scholarship. Steve Spurrier, Jr., lettered at Duke in 1992 and 1993, catching 24 passes for 299 yards.
Steve Spurrier, the 1966 Heisman Trophy winning quarterback at Florida, was Duke’s head coach from 1987-89. Duke went 8-4 overall and 6-1 in the ACC to share the league championship with Virginia in 1989, Spurrier’s final season before he left to coach Florida. After coaching in college at Duke, Florida and South Carolina, in addition to the NFL’s Washington Redskins, Steve Spurrier now coaches Orlando’s entry in the new Alliance of American Football.
Steve Spurrier is open about his fondness for Duke and his appreciation for the school hiring him twice -- first as an assistant and later as a head coach.
The 6-4 Gavin Spurrier announced his intention to join Duke coach David Cutcliffe’s program via a Twitter post on Saturday.
“Excited to announce I will be continuing my academic and athletic career at Duke University!” Gavin Spurrier wrote.
Steve Spurrier, Jr., is Washington State’s receivers coach. He coached wide receivers at Western Kentucky in 2017. When he took the job on Mike Leach’s staff at Washington State earlier this year, his wife and seven children stayed behind in Bowling Green to allow Gavin and his triplet siblings, Luke and Emmaline, to finish high school.
Bowling Green South Warren High School is 14-0 this season and will play for the Kentucky 5A championship on Dec. 2 at the University of Kentucky’s Kroger Field. Spurrier tossed three touchdown passes on Friday in South Warren’s state semifinal win.
