UNC AD Bubba Cunningham says “no decision” when asked of Larry Fedora’s future with program

North Carolina athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in a text message Saturday night that “no decision” had been made on whether football coach Larry Fedora woud be fired.
The Tar Heels finished the 2018 season with a 2-9 record. It was the second consecutive losing season for UNC since its 8-5 record in 2016. UNC latest loss came to N.C. State in overtime 34-28 on Saturday.
If fired “without cause,” the university would owe him the remainder of his contract, which is a little more than $12.2 million. It would be paid to him over the next four years.
Fedora, who has spent seven seasons as the Tar Heels’ head coach, has amassed a 45-43 overall record, and 28-30 in ACC play.
Over the last two seasons, though, the Tar Heels are 2-14 against the ACC, including four losses —two each — to Duke and N.C. State.
Earlier this month, UNC athletic director Bubba Cunningham said in an interview with The News & Observer that he would evaluate Fedora’s performance after the season. But he said he did not want to speculate on the seventh-year coach’s future.
“I don’t engage in any speculation,” Cunningham said. “At the end of the year I evaluate our program from top to bottom and I’ll do that with coach at the end of the year.”
When asked how he evaluates a program and its coach, Cunningham said: “It’s everything you do from recruiting, to game day, to the environment you create, to the atmosphere that you provide.”
