Photo Gallery: N.C. State vs North Carolina | November 24, 2018

North Carolina’s Jeremiah Clarke (49) looks on a N.C. Stat quarterback Ryan Finley (15) celebrates the game winning touchdown securing the Wolfpack’s 38-24 overtime victory on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora leads his team into Kenan Stadium for their game against N.C. State on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
N.C. State cornerback Nick McCloud (4) breaks up the pass intended for North Carolina wide receiver Anthony Ratliff-Williams (17) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
North Carolina quarterback Cade Fortin (6) prepares to pass during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
North Carolina safety Myles Dorn (1) breaks up the pass intended for N.C. State wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (3) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
N.C. State running back Reggie Gallaspy II (25) scores on a 1-yard touchdown run during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren yells to his team during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
N.C. State’s Teshaun Smith (20) intercepts a pass by North Carolina’s Cade Fortin in the first quarter on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
N.C. State’s Teshaun Smith (20) works to return an intercepted pass by North Carolina’s Cade Fortin in the first quarter on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (19) picks up ten yards on a pass completion from quarterback Cade Fortin in the first quarter against N.C. State on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
N.C. State’s Brock Miller (12) stops North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (19) after a 10 yard pass completion from quarterback Cade Fortin in the first quarter on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
N.C. State defensive end Darian Roseboro (45) is called for the face mask on North Carolina running back Javonte Williams (25) during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
North Carolina defensive lineman Jason Strowbridge (55) stands over N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) after Finley was sacked and fumbled the ball during the first half of N.C. State’s game against UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
North Carolina linebackers coach Mike Ekeler celebrates after an interception by Corey Bell in the second quarter against N.C. State on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
N.C. State’s Jarius Morehead (31) stops North Carolina’s Jordan Brown (2) after rushing for 18 yards in the second quarter on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Malik Carney (53) forces a fumble by N.C. State’s Ryan Finley (15) in the second quarter on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Malik Carney (53) forces a fumble by N.C. State’s Ryan Finley (15) in the second quarter, recovered by N.C. State’s Garrett Bradbury (65) on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Tomon Fox (12), Dominique Ross (3) Jeremiah Clarke (49) stop N.C. State’s Reggie Gallaspy Jr. (25) after a gain of one yard in the second quarter on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
N.C. State running back Reggie Gallaspy II (25) celebrates with Kelvin Harmon (3) after scoring on a 34-yard touchdown run during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-28 overtime victory over UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
N.C. State wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (3) breaks free from North Carolina cornerback Patrice Rene (5) during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-28 overtime victory over UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
N.C. State wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (11) pulls in a one-handed reception during the second half of N.C. State’s 34-28 overtime victory over UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (19) pulls in a 38 yards pass completion from quarterback Cade Fortin over N.C. State’s Stephen Griffin (21) in the third quarter on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) picks up six yard before being stopped by North Carolina’s J.K. Britt (29) in the third quarter on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
N.C. State’s Jarius Morehead (31) stops North Carolina’s Jordan Brown (2) after a gain of 24 yards in the third quarter on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.
North Carolina’s Javonte Williams (25) scores on a rush in the third quarter against N.C. State on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
N.C. State defensive line coach Kevin Patrick has a word with his players after a touchdown by North Carolina’s Javonte Williams (25) in the third quarter on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
N.C. State’s Teshaun Smith (21) breaks up a pass intended for North Carolina’s Dazz Newsome (19) in the third quarter on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Anthony Ratliff-Williams picks up 51 yards on a pass completion from quarterback Cade Fortin in the fourth quarter against N.C. State on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina’s Dominique Ross (3), Bryson Richardson (6) and and J.K. Britt (29) stop N.C. State’s Reggie Gallaspy Jr. (25) after a gain in overtime on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora yells at officials during the N.C. State possession in overtime on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
N.C. State running back Reggie Gallaspy II (25) gains yards as North Carolina linebacker Dominique Ross (3) tries to stop him during overtime of N.C. State’s 34-28 overtime victory over UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
N.C. State running back Reggie Gallaspy II (25) heads in to score on a one-yard touchdown run in overtime of N.C. State’s 34-28 overtime victory over UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
N.C. State running back Reggie Gallaspy II (25) celebrates after N.C. State’s 34-28 overtime victory over UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
N.C. State running back Reggie Gallaspy II (25) celebrates with Nick McCloud (4) and Freddie Phillips Jr. (7) after N.C. State’s 34-28 overtime victory over UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
North Carolina’s Jeremiah Clarke (49) looks on as N.C. State quarterbacks Matthew McKay (7) and Woody Cornwell (14) and Ryan Finley (15) celebrates the game winning touchdown securing the Wolfpack’s 38-24 overtime victory on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina seniors Cole Holcomb (36) Tyler Powell (95) are caught in a storm of N.C. State players as they take the field to celebrate their a 38-24 overtime victory on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina and N.C. State players get involved in an altercation after N.C. State’s 34-28 overtime victory over UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
N.C. State wide receivers coach George McDonald is surrounded by North Carolina players during a post game altercation following the Wolfpack’s 38-24 overtime victory on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
N.C. State wide receivers coach George McDonald works to separate N.C. State and North Carolina players during a post game altercation following the Wolfpack’s 38-24 overtime victory on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
N.C. State’s Reggie Gallaspy Jr. (25) is surrounded by North Carolina players after scoring the game winning touchdown in overtime to give the Wolfpack a 38-24 victory on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
N.C. State’s Reggie Gallaspy Jr. (25) is surrounded by North Carolina players during an altercation after scoring the game winning touchdown in overtime to give the Wolfpack a 38-24 victory on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
North Carolina coach Larry Fedora is consoled as he leaves the field following the Tar Heels’ 38-24 loss to N.C. State on Saturday, November 24, 2018 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C.
N.C. State quarterback Ryan Finley (15) celebrates with fans after N.C. State’s 34-28 overtime victory over UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
N.C. State head coach Dave Doeren celebrates after N.C. State’s 34-28 overtime victory over UNC at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C., Saturday, Nov. 24, 2018.
