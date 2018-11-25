Brent Venables ‘embarrassed’ with how Clemson played vs. USC. He vows to fix mistakes

Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables did not look or sound like a coach who had just helped the Tigers earn a fifth consecutive win against rival South Carolina when he met with the media following Saturday’s 56-35 victory.
Venables was clearly frustrated after the Gamecocks found openings against Clemson’s secondary throughout Saturday night’s game.
It was one of the worst performances by a Clemson defense ever, particularly against the pass, as Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley passed for 510 yards and five touchdowns against the Tigers. The 510 yards is the second most Clemson has ever allowed through the air. Former Florida State quarterback Chris Weinke passed for 521 yards against the Tigers in 2000.
“I think we gave up three games worth of passing yards tonight and did a lot of fundamental, technical things wrong. And again, that’s my responsibility to make sure our guys are in good position and playing with good technique and doing the little things right,” Venables said. “I didn’t think we did a lot of little things right early in the game and allowed them to get in a rhythm and did a poor job of adjusting, obviously. So I’m pretty disgusted with myself.”
Clemson entered the matchup ranked No. 2 nationally in total defense, allowing 254 yards per game, but the Gamecocks put up 600 yards against the Tigers, which is the fifth-most Clemson has ever allowed in a game.
The Tigers had not allowed 600 total yards in a game since 2012 against Florida State.
“I thought they kept letting guys get inside. It’s not real complicated,” Venables said. “We had a couple of busts where guys were wide open, guys, they didn’t get the signal and stuff like that. None of it sounds any good or is worth a dang. We can’t do those types of things.”
South Carolina senior Deebo Samuel had 10 catches for 210 yards and three touchdowns, while Shi Smith caught nine passes for 109 yards and a score.
The Gamecocks hurt Clemson with tempo as the Tigers had a hard time getting set, leading to busts. USC had four touchdown passes of 20 yards or more, including a 75-yard touchdown by Samuel and a 67-yard touchdown by tight end Kiel Pollard.
“It was painful,” Venables said. “There was just a lot of pathetic football plays out there tonight and just disgusting. I’m just embarrassed to put that product on the field. That’s my responsibility. My name’s all over it. We’ve got work to do.”
While Venables was not pleased with his unit’s performance against South Carolina, he is confident the Tigers can fix their mistakes.
Clemson plays Pitt this week in the ACC Championship Game with an opportunity to advance to the College Football Playoff with a victory. The Tigers have reached the College Football Playoff each of the previous three years.
“I do believe that we’re better than that. I know we are. We’ve got 12 games of proof. I think that was a small sample tonight, but again, some things that you can’t ignore, without question. We’ve got some work to do no question fundamentally and whatnot,” Venables said.
“But I have no doubt our guys will come back and respond. I just left the locker room so I know where the accountability and responsibility is and the attitude and the ownership. Because of what I was just a part of in the locker room, I don’t have any doubt our guys certainly aren’t satisfied, don’t have their head in the sand, recognize the issues that took place and what we’ve got to do to go back and work on it next week.”
